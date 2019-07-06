7.1 SoCal earthquake 1 of 12 7.0 earthquakes in California history

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- The 7.1 Earthquake that struck Ridgecrest, California at 8:19 P.M. was one of only 12 Earthquakes in California since 1857 that measured over 7.0.

Kern County fire officials reported "multiple injuries and multiple fires" without providing details. San Bernardino County firefighters reported cracked buildings and a minor injury.

Here are other major quakes according to the California Department of Conservation:

7.9 - Jan. 9, 1857
Fort Tejon
2 killed, 220-mile surface scar

7.9 - April 18, 1906
San Francisco
3,000 killed, $524 million in property damage, including fire damage

7.8 - March 26, 1872
Owens Valley
27 killed, 3 aftershocks of 6.25+

7.5 - July 21, 1952
Kern County
12 killed, 3 aftershocks of 6+

7.3 - Jan. 31, 1922
West of Eureka*
37 miles offshore

7.3 - Nov. 4, 1927
SW of Lompoc*
No major injuries, slight damage

7.3 - June 28, 1992
Landers
1 killed, 400 injured, 6.5 aftershock

7.2 - Jan. 22, 1923
Mendocino
Damaged homes in several towns

7.2 - Nov. 8, 1980
West of Eureka*
Injured 6, $1.75 million in damage

7.2 - April 25, 1992
Cape Mendocino*
6.5 and 6.6 aftershocks

7.1 - Oct. 16, 1999
Ludlow (Hector Mine Quake)
Remote, so minimal damage

7.1 - May 18, 1940
El Centro
9 killed, $6 million in damage
