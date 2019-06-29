73-year-old hiker found alive 1 week after going missing near Mount Waterman, authorities say

These photos were released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department during the search for 73-year-old Eugene Jo, a hiker who went missing in the Angeles National Forest. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. -- A 73-year-old man has been found alive one week after he went missing while on a hike near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest, authorities announced Saturday.

Eugene Jo became separated from a group of fellow hikers after having lunch and traversing a trail on June 22.

"Search team reports they have found 73 year old Mr Jo, after a week in the wilderness, he is alive! No other details yet," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Montrose Search and Rescue Team said in a tweet.


Jo was transported to a hospital after being located in Devil's Canyon, according to the agency. His condition was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countysearchhikingsearch and rescuemissing man
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital no longer accepting trauma patients
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Tonight
Retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer dies
Bicyclist says teen attacked her with plastic shovel in Queen Village
4 gunmen attack, rob family in West Philadelphia home
18 kidnapping victims found 'enslaved' inside home: Police
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
Show More
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Maleah Davis: 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death
Fireworks likely cause in Allentown school fire
Keeping cool at the Warped Tour in Atlantic City
Spirit Airlines flight returns to Atlantic City due to odor
More TOP STORIES News