75-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in West Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian incident in West Kensington Saturday.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue near B Street.

A 75-year-old woman was crossing the street was struck by a maroon Honda Civic that traveled westbound on Allegheny Avenue, officials say.

The driver believed to be a Hispanic male who fled the scene.

Action News spoke with a man who says he was riding a Septa bus down Allegheny Avenue when the crash happened, and the bus came to a sudden stop.

"One car was trying to pass another one and hit the pedestrian, and hit her, so hard she flipped," said David, a witness of the incident. "Flipped in the air, sneakers came off and everything. I was on the bus when that happened. The bus stopped, and the driver called the police and everything."

The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials say.

One man believed to be the driver has been taken into custody as officials continue to collect evidence at this time.
