76ers Fieldhouse evacuated, road closures following gas leak in area

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A gas leak near the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington is causing road closures in the area Thursday morning.

Officials said it happened around 9:40 a.m. when a contractor working in the 400 block of Garasches Lane struck a gas line.

Occupants of the fieldhouse were evacuated.

Route 13 is closed northbound coming into the city of Wilmington as crews work to make repairs.
