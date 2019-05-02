76ers Fieldhouse evacuated, road closures following gas leak in area

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A gas leak near the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington is causing road closures in the area Thursday morning.Officials said it happened around 9:40 a.m. when a contractor working in the 400 block of Garasches Lane struck a gas line.Occupants of the fieldhouse were evacuated.Route 13 is closed northbound coming into the city of Wilmington as crews work to make repairs.