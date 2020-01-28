7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica, USGS says

A USGS map shows the epicenter of a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck off the coasts of Cuba and Jamaica on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (U.S. Geological Survey)

HAVANA -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered about 78 miles north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. local time Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 6 miles beneath the surface.

It's not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakejamaicausgsu.s. & worldcuba
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Contractor charged after man found inside burning Jeep in South Philly
Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from Allen Iverson
Live: Police update after Fotis Dulos suicide suicide attempt
Trump rally in Wildwood tonight: Here's what you need to know
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
Penn Charter student tests negative for coronavirus
Father arrested after 5 babies under 6 months old killed
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike
76ers to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Tuesday's game
Firefly Music Festival announces 2020 lineup
Pickup truck collides with school bus; driver trapped
LIVE Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues in Senate
More TOP STORIES News