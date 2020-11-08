Sports

Philadelphia Union claims Supporters' Shield on final day of MLS season

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Union wrapped up the Supporters' Shield and top seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs on the final day of the MLS regular season on Sunday.

The Union got goals from Sergio Santos and Cory Burke to beat New England 2-0 and claim the Supporters' Shield for the first time in club history.

Only Philadelphia and Toronto had a chance to lay claim to the regular-season championship entering the final day of the season. But the Union won all tiebreakers with Toronto as long as they won.

Toronto ended up with the No. 2 seed in the East despite a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls.

All seven games involving teams in the Eastern Conference kicked off at the same time, and there was a huge logjam at the bottom of the standings that ended up with both expansion teams claiming playoff spots.

Nashville had already clinched a postseason berth, but it will have a home match in the play-in round after scoring twice in the final minutes to claim a 3-2 win over Orlando City. Fellow expansion side Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 and claimed the final playoff spot in the East after Chicago lost 4-3 to NYCFC.

One of those expansion sides is guaranteed of advancing, with Nashville hosting Inter Miami. In the other play-in round match, No. 8 seed New England will host ninth-seeded Montreal. The Impact beat D.C. United 3-2 to claim a postseason spot.

The loss to Nashville plus Columbus' 2-1 win over Atlanta United dropped Orlando City to fourth in the final standings. Orlando City will now face No. 5 seed NYCFC in the opening round of the East playoffs. The other Eastern Conference matchup is No. 3 seed Columbus facing No. 6 seed New York Red Bulls.

All matches in the Western Conference kicked off at the same time later Sunday. All eight playoff spots were locked up but seeding was at stake. Sporting Kansas City, Portland and Seattle all entered the day with a chance to finish with the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage thru the West playoffs.

