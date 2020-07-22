7.8-magnitude quake rocks Alaska, prompts tsunami warning

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Alaska, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Alaska, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake hit at about Tuesday 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of six miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The quake prompted a tsunami warning to be issued for Alaska. It was not known if the temblor caused any damage or injuries.

It was felt as far away as Anchorage, which is about 500 miles away.

"Impacts to the California coast are still being evaluated by the Tsunami Warning Center," the National Weather Service tweeted.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskaearthquaketsunami
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heat advisory Wednesday; evening storms possible
Woman's body found in trunk of car in West Philly: Police
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Dr. Farley looks at Philly's COVID-19 response & the future
Local school districts debate options to reopen
Philly River Stroll to open this week
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
Show More
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
Mayor, DA react to president potentially sending federal officers to Philly
Crews respond to house collapse in South Philadelphia
Hit-and-run driver sought in North Wildwood
Pennsbury High School's class of 2020 celebrates graduation
More TOP STORIES News