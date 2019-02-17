U.S. & WORLD

78 inmates escape during violent protests in Haiti

78 inmates escape during violent protests in Haiti. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on February 17, 2019.

The nation of Haiti, hit by days of violent protests, is now dealing with a mass prison breakout.

Seventy-eight inmates escaped while police were distracted by a riot near the prison.

The demonstrations have expressed outrage of many Haitians over the government's inability to account for almost $4 billion in funds. That money was earmarked for social development.

The protests have been blamed for four deaths.

And because the streets are blocked, Haiti's largest hospital is running out of supplies.

Demonstrators are demanding the current president step down.

