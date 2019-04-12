8 alleged gang members indicted on sex trafficking charges

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- Eight alleged gang members have been indicted on federal sex trafficking charges after a rooming house was raided in Reading, Pennsylvania.Dozens of officers from multiple agencies raided the apartment building on South 4th Street March 13.The U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia filed the indictments Thursday.The suspects are accused of trafficking women and girls "by force and manipulation."Authorities said some of the victims were under the age of 18.