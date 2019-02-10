8 displaced following house fire in Burlington County

RIVERSIDE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A house fire in Burlington County, New Jersey has left eight people, including four children, homeless.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 500 block of Bridgeboro Street in Riverside.

The fire broke out in the twin home around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived they saw flames shooting out of the second floor.

Neighboring fire departments were called in to help.

A family of six, the parents and their four children, managed to get out safely.

A man and woman in the adjoining twin also escaped without being harmed.

A salt truck was called in to treat the ice building up on the roads in front of the twins.

So far, there's no word on a cause.

