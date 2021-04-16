Indianapolis shooting: Gunman dead, 8 people killed at FedEx facility, police say

INDIANAPOLIS -- Eight people were killed in a shooting late Thursday at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis, police said.

Police say the gunman shot and killed himself.

Multiple other people were injured and went to local hospitals, police spokesperson Genae Cook said at an early morning news conference Friday.

At least four people were hospitalized, including one person with critical injuries. Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.

When police arrived late Thursday, officers observed an active shooting at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

"I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open," Jeremiah Miller said.

Fedex released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

"We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected," the statement said.

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver's seat when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded.

"She got shot on her left arm," said Parminder Singh. "She's fine, she's in the hospital now."

He said his niece did not know the shooter.

Family members gathered at a local hotel to await word on loved ones. Some said employees aren't allowed to have their phones with them while working shifts at the facility, making it difficult to contact them, WTHR-TV reported.
