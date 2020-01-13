Mayor Kenney to announce 8 new speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard

Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way

Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street

Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street

Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue

Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street

Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue

Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)

Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road ( near Horning Road)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is set to announce eight new speed cameras coming to the Roosevelt Boulevard.The nearly 12-mile stretch is considered to be one of the most dangerous roads in the state.Once the cameras are fully operational, a 60-day warning period will be implemented before fines of up to $150 are issued.The eight camera locations for automated speed enforcement cameras are the following;