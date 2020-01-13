Mayor Kenney to announce 8 new speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is set to announce eight new speed cameras coming to the Roosevelt Boulevard.

The nearly 12-mile stretch is considered to be one of the most dangerous roads in the state.

Once the cameras are fully operational, a 60-day warning period will be implemented before fines of up to $150 are issued.

The eight camera locations for automated speed enforcement cameras are the following;

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street


  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road ( near Horning Road)
