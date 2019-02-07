8 people sickened at Berks County middle school

FLEETWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Eight people have been hospitalized after being sickened at a middle school in Berks County Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fleetwood Area Middle School, just 14 miles northeast of Reading.

A community theater group was sickened while practicing for a play in the auditorium.

Officials initially suspected carbon monoxide may be to blame, but that is no longer believed to be the case.

Firefighters evacuated the school and took air quality readings.

Authorities are investigating the cause.

The school superintendent has not determined yet if it's safe for students to report Friday.

