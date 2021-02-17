8 shot near Olney Transportation Center in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least eight people are injured after shots rang out near the Olney Transportation Center on Wednesday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. in the city's Fern Rock section.

Views from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence near the station on the corner of Broad Street and Olney Avenue.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said those injured range in age from 17 to 70. The eight victims injured include:

- A 22-year-old man who was shot in the back

- A 21-year-old man who was shot in the right leg
- A 53-year-old man who was shot in the right leg
- A 36-year-old woman who was shot in the right thigh
- A 70-year-old man who was shot in the right thigh
- A 17-year-old girl who was shot in the right arm

- A 71-year-old man who was shot once in the stomach and multiple times in both legs
-A 48-year-old man suffered a graze wound to this stomach.

The victims were taken to area hospitals. The 71-year-old man was listed in critical condition but the others were listed in stable condition, police said.

One person was taken into custody and two guns were found at the scene.

An earlier version of this story said one person was dead following the shooting.
