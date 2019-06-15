8-year-old child goes missing from Northeast Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police need your help in their search for a missing 8-year-old child.

Juan Benacio was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at his home on the 6700 block of Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Juan is described as 4' tall, weighing 60 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and brown pants.

Police say Juan lives with his father, and that both recently migrated here from Guatemala.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.
