8-year-old child goes missing from Northeast Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police need your help in their search for a missing 8-year-old child.Juan Benacio was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at his home on the 6700 block of Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.Juan is described as 4' tall, weighing 60 pounds.He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and brown pants.Police say Juan lives with his father, and that both recently migrated here from Guatemala.Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.