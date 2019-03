Girl, 8, awarded for saving her dad's life after random shooting

AUBURN, California (WPVI) -- A third grader in California is being recognized for her courage in the face of a terrifying scenario.On January 15, 2019, 8-year-old Isabell Pierce was riding in the car with her father when suddenly they heard a loud sound. Someone had shot the driver's side window and the bullet struck Isabell's dad in the chest.What Isabell did next likely saved her dad's life.Watch the story from KTXL-TV in the video player above.-----