Girl, 8, awarded for saving her dad's life after random shooting

AUBURN, California (WPVI) -- A third grader in California is being recognized for her courage in the face of a terrifying scenario.
On January 15, 2019, 8-year-old Isabell Pierce was riding in the car with her father when suddenly they heard a loud sound. Someone had shot the driver's side window and the bullet struck Isabell's dad in the chest.
What Isabell did next likely saved her dad's life.
Watch the story from KTXL-TV in the video player above.
