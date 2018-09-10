8-year-old girl missing from Logan neighborhood

Philadelphia Police are looking for 8-year-old Yazmin Manning.The girl walked away from her home on the 5200 block of N. Warnock Street at 8 p.m. Sunday night in the Logan neighborhood and hasn't been seen since.She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and black Nike sneakers.Manning is 4'1", weighs 100lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.Police don't suspect foul play in her disappearance, but are concerned because of her age and the rainy weather conditions.If you've seen Yazmin Manning call Philadelphia Police Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.-----