80-year-old homicide suspect wanted in Northampton Co., police say

PALMER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Northampton County are searching for an 80-year-old man in connection with a homicide.Police say 80-year-old Edgar Himel is considered "armed and dangerous" and is believed to be involved with a homicide that occurred on Sunday on the 100 block of Old Orchard Drive. According to WFMZ , Penny Vantassel Himel, 66, was found dead inside the residence Sunday morning.Edgar is believed to be operating a dark green 2019 Nissan Rogue, with Pennsylvania registration GHV-0051.Himel is described as a white man standing 5-feet-11-inches tall, with brown eyes and bald with a mustache.Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.The relationship between Edgar and Penny is unknown at this time.