80-year-old homicide suspect wanted in Northampton Co., police say

PALMER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Northampton County are searching for an 80-year-old man in connection with a homicide.

Police say 80-year-old Edgar Himel is considered "armed and dangerous" and is believed to be involved with a homicide that occurred on Sunday on the 100 block of Old Orchard Drive.

According to WFMZ, Penny Vantassel Himel, 66, was found dead inside the residence Sunday morning.

Edgar is believed to be operating a dark green 2019 Nissan Rogue, with Pennsylvania registration GHV-0051.

Himel is described as a white man standing 5-feet-11-inches tall, with brown eyes and bald with a mustache.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

The relationship between Edgar and Penny is unknown at this time.
