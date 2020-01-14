WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The woman critically injured in a violent motor vehicle crash in Warrington, Bucks County on Monday has died, police said.
According to police Ottilie Kryieleis, 80, of Telford, died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash happened on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. at County Line Road and Limekiln Pike.
Police are still investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Michael Neipp at 215-343-3311 extension 209.
80-year-old woman dies following violent crash in Bucks County, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More