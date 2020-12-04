Montgomery County Schools Make Mixed Decisions on Reopening

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Montgomery County Health Department's mandate for virtual learning in county school districts is set to expire on Monday. It's left districts to decide whether they will reopen for hybrid or in person learning.The districts' decisions have made some parents relieved and others upset."I am thrilled to be able to go back. This has really been a tough year," said Bridget Mulroy of Upper Dublin.Come Monday, her children in the Upper Dublin School District will be returning to class. The district has opted for full-time in-person instruction for elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school.Denise Stasuk is having the opposite experience. Her district, Hatboro-Horsham, will remain all-virtual."When they decided to shut it down by the county, that was upsetting. Because all the statistics were saying to keep the schools open," said Stasuk.All 22 districts in Montgomery County are allowed to make their own decisions with on if and when to reopen.Six of those districts will continue all-virtual learning next week. Eleven of them are choosing an all-hybrid plan.Only one district will fully go back in-person. Three have a mix of hybrid and in-person."The office in public health has the ability to require schools to close. But we do not have the authority to make schools open," said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh.Unhappy parents spent weeks protesting the decision to close Montgomery County schools. Some even formed an organization called Voice for Choice."It gives the people the choice to stay virtual if they want. It gives the parents and children the option to go hybrid if they want," said Clarice Schillinger who co-founded the group with Stasuk.Districts that do reopen, like Wissahickon, have to abide by a new plan to address concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Those concerns have caused some parents to continue with virtual learning even if their schools are offering hybrid or in-person learning."We have to agree to close school if the case count should meet a certain threshold," said Dr. Jim Crisfield, Superintendent of the Wissahickon School District, which will have in full in-person instruction for elementary school students and hybrid learning for middle and high school students.But Crisfield is already anticipating more challenges for school districts as the numbers of coronavirus cases continue to fluctuate in the coming months, potentially causing school districts to make even more difficult decisions on whether to remain open."It's going to be heavy lifting the whole way," he said.Plans by school district:ABINGTONElementary: HybridMiddle school: Hybrid (until 2/1)High School: Hybrid (until 2/1)CHELTENHAMElementary: Hybrid (until 2/1)Middle school: Hybrid (until 2/1)High School: Hybrid (until 2/1)COLONIALElementary: HybridMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridHATBORO HORSHAMElementary: VirtualMiddle school: VirtualHigh School: VirtualJENKINTOWNElementary: HybridMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridLOWER MERIONElementary: HybridMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridLOWER MORELANDElementary: HybridMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridMETHACTONElementary: VirtualMiddle school: VirtualHigh School: VirtualNORRISTOWNElementary: VirtualMiddle school: VirtualHigh School: VirtualNORTH PENNElementary: HybridMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridPERKIOMEN VALLEYElementary: HybridMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridPOTTSGROVEElementary: HybridMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridPOTTSTOWNElementary: HybridMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridSOUDERTONElementary: In-personMiddle school: In-personHigh School: In-personSPRING-FORDElementary: In-personMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridSPRINGFIELDElementary: HybridMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridUPPER DUBLINElementary: In-personMiddle school: HybridHigh School: HybridUPPER MERIONElementary: VirtualMiddle School: VirtualHigh School: VirtualUPPER MORELANDElementary: VirtualMiddle school: VirtualHigh School: VirtualUPPER PERKIOMENElementary: VirtualMiddle school: VirtualHigh School: VirtualWISSAHICKONElementary: In-personMiddle school: HybridHigh School: Hybrid