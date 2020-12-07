Philadelphia Phillies star Dick Allen dies at 78

🙏 Former #Phillies star Dick Allen passed away just months after Phillies retired his #15 in September #DickAllen Bio

▪️7× All-Star

▪️AL MVP

▪️NL Rookie of Year

▪️2× AL HR leader

▪️AL RBI leader

▪️Phillies #15 retired

Phillies #15 retired

▪️Phillies Wall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox star Dick Allen died Monday at the age of 78.The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Allen's death. A cause of death has not been announced."The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker, Dick Allen. Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise's history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did," said the Phillies in a statement.Allen was one of MLB's most feared sluggers in the 1960s and 1970s, hitting 351 home runs and batting .292 over parts of 15 seasons with the Phillies, White Sox, Cardinals, Dodgers and Athletics.A seven-time All-Star, Allen was the American League MVP in 1972, when he led the league with 37 homers and 113 RBIs in his first season with the White Sox.Allen also was the NL Rookie of the Year with the Phillies in 1964, when he batted .318 with 29 home runs and a league-leading 125 runs scored.