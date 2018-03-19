9/11 hero turned NYC firefighter dies of cancer at 45

In our city’s darkest hour, @FDNY firefighter Thomas Phelan’s heroism saved hundreds of lives. We will never forget his service and his sacrifice. https://t.co/dRn4xVFDza — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 18, 2018

A 9/11 emergency responder who saved hundreds has died of cancer at 45.Authorities said Thomas Phelan, a New York ferry captain who later became a city firefighter, died Friday.The New York City Fire Department said when the Twin Towers were hit, Phelan helped ferry people from Lower Manhattan.In 2003, Phelan joined the FDNY as a firefighter and was promoted to Marine pilot, according to authorities.Mayor Bill de Blasio sent a tweet Sunday honoring Phelan's service and sacrifice.Phelan is one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Brooklyn.------