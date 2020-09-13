9 horses escape fire at a stable in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several horses managed to escape a fire at a stable in Philadelphia the early morning hours Sunday.

Firefighters were called out to the Garden Stables on the 5300 block of Westminster Avenue around 3 a.m.

Crews said when they arrived heavy flames were shooting out of a stable that held nine horses.

All of the horses were able to escape and were secured by firefighters.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Officials said one horse did suffer some minor burns to his mane but is in good condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
