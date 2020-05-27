9-year-old boy shot dead in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the deadly shooting of a young boy on Tuesday night.It happened around 9:27 p.m. inside a residence on the 5900 block of N. 20th Street in the city's Ogontz section.Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot once in the face.He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS>