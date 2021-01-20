9-year-old girl fatally shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the head Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia, authorities said.The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on the 2300 block of Bouvier Street.Police said the child was shot once in the head.Medics took her to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced at about 1:50 p.m.Police said two weapons were recovered at the scene.No further details have been released at this time.