PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of Bouvier Street.
Police said the child was shot once in the head.
Medics took her to Temple University Hospital.
Police said two weapons were recovered at the scene.
No further details have been released at this time.
9-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia
CHILD SHOT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News