9-year-old girl's sketch may help Utah police solve theft crime

Police in Utah may be closer to solving a crime thanks to a sketch by a 9-year-old girl.

Symoni Berg saw someone take off in a truck after stealing a package from her family's front porch last weekend.

Symoni drew officers a picture, which is a pretty good representation of the actual truck seen in a surveillance photo.

Police are now working to find out who owns the truck and say the photo is actually helping investigators narrow down who they are looking for.
