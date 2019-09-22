90-year-old woman dies after crash in Margate, New Jersey

MARGATE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An elderly woman has died after a crash in Margate, New Jersey on Friday.It happened on Friday around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Jerome and Amherst avenues.Police say an 80-year-old man from Cinnaminson and his 90-year-old passenger were attempting to make a left hand turn onto Amherst Avenue when the vehicle collided with another driver.The 90-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died.No other injuries were reported.No charges have been filed at this time.