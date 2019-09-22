90-year-old woman dies after crash in Margate, New Jersey

MARGATE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An elderly woman has died after a crash in Margate, New Jersey on Friday.

It happened on Friday around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Jerome and Amherst avenues.

Police say an 80-year-old man from Cinnaminson and his 90-year-old passenger were attempting to make a left hand turn onto Amherst Avenue when the vehicle collided with another driver.

The 90-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

No other injuries were reported.

No charges have been filed at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
margate citynew jersey newsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 80 residents rescued from burning senior living center
AMBER ALERT: N.J. girl missing for 7 days as search continues
Hazmat situation at VA hospital in Philadelphia
Stafford, Agnew lead Lions over Eagles 27-24
Stolen school bus crashes into car, bursts into flames
Police searching for missing Glenolden man
NJ troopers approach car with guns drawn, find woman in labor
Show More
Terror Behind the Walls returns with more scares and surprises
Suspicious devices found at Olney church
AccuWeather: Hot Start To Fall
NJ mom believes missing teen may be victim of human trafficking
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News