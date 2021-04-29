900 doses at risk of expiring in Philly; Levine visiting vaccination sites

PHILADELPHIA -- Former Pennsylvania health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine returns to the state Thursday in her new role as Assistant Health Secretary in the Biden administration.

Dr. Levine will be visiting two vaccination sites in Philadelphia as the city looks to use up doses of the COVID-19 vaccination that are set to expire Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Levine will be visiting the the FEMA-run clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

This location is working to make sure it use its doses of the Pfizer vaccine that will not be usable after 12 p.m. (noon).



But things are going in the right direction:

On Wednesday, the clinic started with 4,000 doses on the brink of going bad. By Thursday morning, it was down to 900 doses.

Any doses not used today will be thrown out.

Anyone who lives or works in Philadelphia is eligible to get the vaccine at the site, no appointment necessary.

In both Camden County, New Jersey and outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia, the rush is on to get people vaccinated.


Dr. Levine first stopped by the clinic at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia run by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.





On Wednesday night, founder Dr. Ala Stanford, who's been leading the charge since the beginning of the pandemic, was chosen as Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon's virtual guest at Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress.

Family, friends, staff and even Philadelphia's own legendary Patti LaBelle took time to say thank you to Dr. Stanford.

