fire

911 call details moments 7-year-old boy saves Delaware family: 'Can you please come'

By
BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A newly released 911 call details the moment a heroic boy jumped into action to save his family as his grandfather's home went up in flames in Delaware.

The fire broke out last Thursday on the 200 block of Rice Drive in Bear.

Yanique Rainford Jr., 7, was in the house with his 2-year-old cousin Liam Rainford and his 92-year-old great-grandmother Rosamond Rainford.

"And then I came downstairs to get water and then I saw a fire," Yanique told Action News.

Yanique says he ran upstairs to get his baby cousin out of the house and ran back in for his great-grandmother.

"I told my grandma to come, but she was trying to put the fire out," Yanique said.

SEE ALSO: 7-year-old boy saves family after home goes up in flames in Delaware
EMBED More News Videos

A young boy is being credited with saving his family after a home went up in flames due to a pellet stove malfunction in Delaware on Thursday.



Yanique then did a remarkable thing for a 7-year-old. He picked up the phone and called 911.

"Um, can you please come help me - there's a fire," Yanique can be heard saying.

"What's the address?" asked the dispatcher.

"It's Rice Drive," said Yanique. "It just started firing. I ran down to my grandma."

"What's on fire?" asked the dispatcher.

"It's the whole house. Can you please come?" said Yanique.

Firefighters arrived just in time to pull the great-grandmother out of the house who had fallen unconscious near the door. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment.

Authorities deemed the fire which started on the back porch accidental, saying it was caused by a malfunction of a pellet stove in the rear of the home.

But everyone was amazed by the 7-year-old, calling him a hero for having the instincts to call 911.

"I read from this book from my school. It tells you everything you need to do - you have to call 911 for a fire," said Yanique.

His family is thankful of the young boy's heroic actions.

"I'm a proud man. He did a wonderful job," Yanique Rainford Sr., the boy's father, said. "I'm glad he thought to call 911 and just didn't get shocked and scared and stay in there."

"He saved the day and this could have been at night, it could have been way worse than this. I'm truly grateful," said the boy's grandfather, Don Rainford.

The great-grandmother who suffered burns to her face, arm and back is at Jefferson. Family members said she is in stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware911 callrescuefire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Philadelphia firefighters called to same building twice in one night
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Boy saves family after home goes up in flames
Study: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly father facing charges in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
Eagles to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as new head coach: sources
Philly homicides, shootings already surpassing last year's record pace
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Federal ban on evictions extended through March
Police release images of suspects in deadly Philly home invasion
South Jersey policeman adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers
Show More
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
South Jersey man gets COVID vaccine after days-long wait
Pa. woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge
More TOP STORIES News