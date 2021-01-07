Arts & Entertainment

'The Hustler' premieres Thursday on 6abc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand new game show is coming to 6abc Thursday night. It's called "The Hustler," and the twist here is that one player secretly knows the answers.

Action News a chance to chat with host Craig Ferguson ahead of tonight's big premiere.

That contest who knows the answers is the so-called "hustler."

Every question is inspired by his or her life and interests.

But they must keep their identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize - over $100,000.

Ferguson said it has a murder mystery, a "Clue " kind of vibe.

"I love doing it because I don't know who The Hustler is when I when I'm making them, so I'm kind of playing the game with everyone else," Ferguson says.

"I would be a terrible detective because I am always wrong. I think maybe I'm too optimistic," he laughs. "I always want to believe people are telling the truth. Clearly, they're not. And it's fascinating."

Ferguson says what's really fun is that this is where game shows meet reality TV .

"It's kind of an improvised type of vibe," he says. "We don't have a script for the show. We have a game to play and a goal to reach, but that's all we have. It's loose."

The Hustler premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. on 6abc.
