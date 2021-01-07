'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on 6abc

On Thursday night on 6abc, the stars take "the wheel" for a special new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune."Action News had a chance to chat with Vanna White about the 8-episode series starring two dozen of our favorite celebrities.Expect big fun as 24 stars from film, television, sports and beyond compete in "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."The first of eight, one-hour episodes kicks off tonight at a special time - 8 p.m.Vanna has been a staple on the show for almost four decades and says the celebrities really show up."They bring lots of laughs lots of fun and they win lots of money for their favorite charities," White says. "I was amazed at how well they did. I didn't realize that a lot of them are fans of the show, and have watched it for years. I think that probably helped because they knew how to play the game."Big personalities and big money at stake, up to one million dollars for great causes.Vanna says that while she and Pat got a little star struck, so did the stars!"One of the celebrities said, 'This is on my bucket list. I can't believe that finally, I get to meet you and Pat. This is so awesome!'" she says.Thursday's show features Leslie Jones, Chandra Wilson, and Tony Hawk.