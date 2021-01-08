powerball

$1M Powerball ticket sold at Wynnewood Sunoco A+ Market

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Wynnewood, Montgomery County store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket for Wednesday's drawing.

"They have a winner here all the time. It's crazy!" exclaimed Rocky Hicks of Ardmore

The Sunoco A+ Market on Lancaster Avenue is a lucky spot according to regulars.

"Wish it was me," laughed Philip Ellis of Ardmore.

Hicks added, "They got good vibes here, and they treat everybody with excellence."

And this is just the latest big prize, according to manager Mohammad Chaudhary.

"Not the first time we sold $1 million," Chaudhary said. "We are very happy, excited, because somebody hit it in my store."

Chaudhary rattled off a long list of prizes sold at this location, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

It's been a big week for local stores.

Masso's Deli and Pizzeria in Gibbsboro, Camden County sold a $1 million ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch off ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Exxon and Tiger Mart in Thorndale, Chester County.

With such a good track record at the Wynnewood Sunoco A+ store, customers are rushing to get their tickets.

As to what they would do with the money?

"We would literally just fix up the house and just peacefully enjoy our life; we're not really doing nothing big. Go take a vacation - a big family vacation," said Brandon Lott of West Philadelphia.

Lamont Penbleton of Ardmore listed, "Take care of my debts, help out some family members, retire, and enjoy life."

While many are feeling lucky, one person is now feeling one-million times richer.
