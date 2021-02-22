Travel

Northbound I-95 closed near the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed Monday morning near the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia.

Officials said an 18-wheeler caught on fire at about 2 a.m. and burned so hot, that the road was damaged.

The lanes were closed beginning at about 4 a.m. and by 7 a.m., traffic stretched for miles.

There was no word on when the lanes would reopen, but drivers were being routed off the highway to avoid the closure.


The truck driver was not injured, authorities said.
