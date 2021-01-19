The impeachment trial, encouraging civility after the Capitol Hill insurrection

Host Tamala Edwards talks with David Thornburgh, President and CEO from the non-partisan Committee of Seventy about the aftermath of recent insurrection at Capitol Hill. Thornburgh discusses the potential impeachemnt trial in the Senate
They discuss the current political climate after the attack and what it's going to take to bring civility, unity and a conscious sense of community back to the country.
Plus, how social media and lack of accountability of politicians and intolerance to diversity of views have and will continue fuel unrest.
