A look back at women murdered while jogging

There is a long, sad history of women disappearing while jogging. Here is a look back at several cases that have captured national attention:

  • Laura Smither disappeared while on a jog the morning of April 3, 1997, in Friendswood, Texas. Her body was later found in a muddy area near a retention pond in Pasadena, Texas on April 20.

  • Chaundra Levy, a Congressional intern, disappeared on May 1, 2001, in the Washington D.C, area. She was presumed murdered after her skeletal remains were found in Rock Creek Park on May 22, 2002.

  • Ally Brueger was found shot in the back four times while on a jog near her mother's home in Rose Township, Michigan, on July 30, 2016.

  • Karina Vetrano went for a run in Spring Creek Park in New York City on August 2, 2016. Her body was found in the park, brutally beaten and strangled.

  • Vanessa Marcotte left her mother's house for a run in Princeton, Massachusetts on Aug. 7, 2016. She was found dead on a trail in a heavily wooded area later that day. She was naked and had burns to her face, feet and hands. There was evidence she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

  • Mollie Tibbetts went for an evening jog in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18, 2018. Authorities announced a suspect, Cristhian Rivera, had led them to her body in a farm field on August 21, 2018.

