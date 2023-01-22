'A Soldier's Play' murder whodunit set for run at Forrest Theatre through Feb. 4

This season's Broadway series is one of the biggest yet with a dozen blockbuster productions heading to Philadelphia in 2023.

PHILADELPHIA -- Broadway is known mainly for musicals, but there's a dramatic who-done-it play on stage at the Forrest Theatre, and it has a strong Philadelphia connection.

Karen Rogers has the story in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.

A Soldier's Play is set in segregated Black barracks in the South in World War ll, and it's a murder mystery.

It's about Black soldiers in World War Two, who were willing to go and fight with the hope that when they came back, things would change for them.

Eugene Lee was in the show's original production 40 years ago. In this revival show, he plays Sergeant Vernon C. Waters.

Philadelphia-born playwright Charles Fuller won a Pulitzer for the work, and if you don't already know the story, the ending may surprise you.

"People who leave this play, they leave it with something that they didn't come with," says Lee.

A Soldier's Play

Forrest Theatre

1114 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa

Jan 24-Feb 5, 2025