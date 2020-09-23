A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6424206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We won't let Breonna Taylor's life be swept under the rug," said Ben Crump, an attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, after Louisville's mayor announced a $12 million settlement in Taylor's death.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Here is a timeline of events that began with the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose killing by police in her home in Kentucky has encouraged a national reckoning on race:: Officers serving a narcotics warrant fatally shoot Taylor in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.: Police announce the arrest of Kenneth Walker in the wounding of an officer during an exchange of gunfire; Taylor is left unidentified at the news conference, described as "an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead.": The shooting stays out of the headlines as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in the U.S.: Taylor's family files wrongful death lawsuit against police department and city, challenging the police narrative.: Top Louisville prosecutor Tom Wine recuses himself from reviewing police investigation, Attorney General Daniel Cameron named as special prosecutor.: Prosecutors announce they will drop attempted murder charges against Walker, who shot at officers in his girlfriend's home.: Walker's anguished 911 call is released, three days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, sparking large protests in Louisville.: Mayor Greg Fischer suspends use of no-knock warrants by Louisville police.: Fischer fires Police Chief Steve Conrad after officers failed to turn on body cameras in shooting of barbecue cook David McAtee during protests in Louisville.: Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes "Breonna's Law" which bans use of no knock warrants.: Pop star Beyoncé writes Attorney General Daniel Cameron, urging him to charge police officers.: Officer Brett Hankison, one of 3 officers who fired shots the night of Taylor's death, is fired for "blindly" firing into Taylor's apartment.: Celebrities join hundreds of demonstrators outside state Capitol calling on Cameron to charge officers.: Photographer Tyler Gerth is fatally shot at site of ongoing protests in downtown Louisville.: Protesters are arrested for demonstrating on Cameron's front lawn.: Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, meets with Cameron.: Hundreds peacefully protest outside Kentucky Derby, urging Cameron to criminally charge the officers.: Fischer names Yvette Gentry, first Black woman to lead Louisville Police department, as interim chief beginning Oct. 1.: Cameron is included on President Donald Trump's shortlist of Supreme Court candidates.: City announces civil settlement providing Taylor's family with $12 million and promising police reforms.: Louisville police set up blockades downtown in anticipation of Cameron's announcement.