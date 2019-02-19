VISIONS

A trip down Philadelphia's Historical Marker Tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Ducis Rodgers shows us you can learn a lot about the past just by taking a walk.

Philadelphia's Historical Marker Tour
Philadelphia is rich with the history of African Americans who have helped make this city what it is today. Back in the 1700s, the community was centered in the7th ward -- the areas around Lombard and South Streets -- on the East side of Broad. And, as Ducis Rodgers shows us, you can learn a lot about the past just by taking a walk.
Joe Becton Tours & Historical Services
1024 N. 46th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131

215-834-7328
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
visionsblack history monthblack historyphiladelphiaWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISIONS
Visions 2019: Celebrating Black History Month
Visions 2018 Hispanic Heritage Month special
6abc Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2018
6abc Celebrates Asian American - Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Watch Visions '18: '#ThisIsAmerica', and a celebration of Asian American heritage
More visions
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Check School Closings and Delays
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
LIVE: Penn president speaks with former VP Joe Biden
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fire erupts after car hits trailer behind NJ shopping center
ESPN: Manny Machado headed to Padres, not Phillies
Safety experts warn of dangers at indoor trampoline parks
Polar Vortex may have killed off majority of stink bugs, experts find
Show More
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Piles of trash removed after several weeks at Camden apartments
Mom charged in toddler's death to remain jailed until trial
More News