A trip down Philadelphia's Historical Marker Tour

Philadelphia's Historical Marker Tour

Philadelphia is rich with the history of African Americans who have helped make this city what it is today. Back in the 1700s, the community was centered in the7th ward -- the areas around Lombard and South Streets -- on the East side of Broad. And, as Ducis Rodgers shows us, you can learn a lot about the past just by taking a walk.1024 N. 46th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131215-834-7328