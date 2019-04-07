A violent night in Philadelphia: 1 dead, 3 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three shootings happening just minutes apart capped off a violent few hours in Philadelphia.A 26-year-old man lost his life during Saturday's bloodshed, with three others injured.A shooting at 3:44 p.m. on the 4300 block of Germantown Avenue in the Tioga Nicetown section of Philadelphia claimed the life of a 26-year old man. There were more than two dozen shell casings found by police.The 26-year-old victim was shot in the chest and stomach and taken to Temple Hospital where he died.A 17-year-old boy was also hit by a bullet in his right hip. He is listed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.In Germantown, just after 5 p.m. shots rang out on the 200 block of Haines street.A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the side and chest and rushed to Einstein hospital inside of a police squad car.He is listed in critical condition.Two hours later just three blocks away, on the 500 block of Haines Street, a 27-year-old man was shot two times in the stomach. He is listed in critical condition at Einstein Hospital.Philadelphia Police Captain Thomas Davidson says investigators are looking to see if there is a connection between the two, "We had a shooting this evening about three blocks (apart), it's unknown if it's related or not," he said.