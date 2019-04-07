A violent night in Philadelphia: 1 dead, 3 injured

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three shootings happening just minutes apart capped off a violent few hours in Philadelphia.

A 26-year-old man lost his life during Saturday's bloodshed, with three others injured.

A shooting at 3:44 p.m. on the 4300 block of Germantown Avenue in the Tioga Nicetown section of Philadelphia claimed the life of a 26-year old man. There were more than two dozen shell casings found by police.

The 26-year-old victim was shot in the chest and stomach and taken to Temple Hospital where he died.

A 17-year-old boy was also hit by a bullet in his right hip. He is listed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

In Germantown, just after 5 p.m. shots rang out on the 200 block of Haines street.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the side and chest and rushed to Einstein hospital inside of a police squad car.

He is listed in critical condition.

Two hours later just three blocks away, on the 500 block of Haines Street, a 27-year-old man was shot two times in the stomach. He is listed in critical condition at Einstein Hospital.

Philadelphia Police Captain Thomas Davidson says investigators are looking to see if there is a connection between the two, "We had a shooting this evening about three blocks (apart), it's unknown if it's related or not," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderphilly newsshootingviolence
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News