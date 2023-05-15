AAA releases national travel projections for Memorial Day weekend

AAA estimates 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the upcoming holiday weekend.

Hotspots for the upcoming holiday weekend include Orlando, New York City and Las Vegas.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AAA released its national travel projections for Memorial Day on Monday.

It estimates 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the upcoming holiday weekend.

"This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000 when AAA started tracking holiday travel," said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. "More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports."

AAA projects air travel will surpass 2019 levels by 5.4%, even with airfare on the rise by as much as 40% to top destinations.

AAA also predicts road trips will rise 6% from last year, which is just shy of pre-pandemic numbers, despite gas prices leveling off.

The busiest day on the roads for drivers is expected to be Friday, May 26.