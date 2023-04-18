WATCH LIVE

Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant: Coroner

ByAndrew Dalton AP Entertainment Writer AP logo
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 10:29PM
Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead at his Lancaster home
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead in a bathtub Saturday morning at his home in Lancaster.

LOS ANGELES -- Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday.

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

NOTE: The video in the media player is from a previous report.

The sedative alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was found in his system, as was the compressed gas difluoroethane, which the report says is "a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners," which "can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled."

The two substances made him incapacitated in the tub, and caused the drowning, the report said.

The autopsy was performed the day after Carter's death, but the results were withheld for toxicology tests, which often take months.

