Abandoned baby found in Upper Darby expected to be released from hospital

UPPER DARBY, Pa. -- Authorities say the abandoned baby found in Upper Darby, Delaware County is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

The baby girl will be placed into the custody of CYS Foster Care.

Police still have no leads on the whereabouts of her parents.

According to police, the hours-old newborn baby girl was left abandoned on the 100 block of Englewood Road.

Resident Terrell Phillips says the baby was found wrapped in a little white blanket on a porch.

"I picked it up and as I picked it up the towel was unraveling and I saw the baby still had the umbilical cord on it," said Phillips.

The baby was left on the porch of Phillips' neighbor, Tom Dailey, who was just getting home from work.

"He said, 'Mr. Tom, what is this?' And he says there's a baby here," recalled Dailey.

Tom says though his kids are grown he still remembers a thing or two.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
