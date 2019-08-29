delaware news

Three abandoned dogs get second chance at life thanks to officers, Brandywine Valley SPCA

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three abandoned dogs found in Chester Township are getting a second chance at life thanks to local police and the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Last week, a female dog was found tied to a fence with a thin wire that had gotten wrapped around her leg, causing a serious injury. Another female dog tied to the fence on a leash was also found nearby.

Both dogs were emaciated, heavily infested with fleas and had other injuries, the SPCA said.


A third female dog was later found abandoned, about a half-mile from the others, with injuries.

Local police officers called the Brandywine Valley SPCA to assist.



The SPCA said the three dogs are "friendly, spunky" pups who are looking forward to a better life.

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call Animal Protective Services at 484-302-0018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castlespcaanimal abusedelaware newsanimalspolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DELAWARE NEWS
Officials in Delaware announce $1 million drug bust
Man accused of exposing himself to hotel clerk, following her to CVS
'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash
Kindergarten Survival Guide, as needed by Action News at 4 anchors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing teen may be in danger, Philadelphia police say
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
Teen, 14, dies after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia schoolyard
5 in custody after shots fired at police
Dozens of guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
'A big deal': Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Masked grocery store robbers hold workers at gunpoint
Military helicopters bring out the curious in Lehigh Valley
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
More TOP STORIES News