Three abandoned dogs get second chance at life thanks to officers, Brandywine Valley SPCA

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three abandoned dogs found in Chester Township are getting a second chance at life thanks to local police and the Brandywine Valley SPCA.Last week, a female dog was found tied to a fence with a thin wire that had gotten wrapped around her leg, causing a serious injury. Another female dog tied to the fence on a leash was also found nearby.Both dogs were emaciated, heavily infested with fleas and had other injuries, the SPCA said.A third female dog was later found abandoned, about a half-mile from the others, with injuries.Local police officers called the Brandywine Valley SPCA to assist.The SPCA said the three dogs are "friendly, spunky" pups who are looking forward to a better life.Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call Animal Protective Services at 484-302-0018.