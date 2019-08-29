Three abandoned dogs get second chance at life thanks to officers, Brandywine Valley SPCA

Last week, a female dog was found tied to a fence with a thin wire that had gotten wrapped around her leg, causing a serious injury. Another female dog tied to the fence on a leash was also found nearby.
Both dogs were emaciated, heavily infested with fleas and had other injuries, the SPCA said.
A third female dog was later found abandoned, about a half-mile from the others, with injuries.
Local police officers called the Brandywine Valley SPCA to assist.
The SPCA said the three dogs are "friendly, spunky" pups who are looking forward to a better life.
Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call Animal Protective Services at 484-302-0018.