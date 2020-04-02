ABC

Insert yourself into your favorite ABC shows with these Zoom backgrounds

Step into the Conners' living room by setting this image as your background for your next Zoom meeting.

As everyone is acclimating to working remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC is trying to make your workday a little more fun with their Zoom meeting backgrounds.

With an array of choices from the sets of the network's current roster, fans can insert themselves into the world of their favorite television show.

From the famed "Bachelor" mansion, to the set of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," to the Dunphy family living room and more, the network has provided a wide range of choices. So even if you're stuck at home self-quarantining, you can still (virtually) change things up every day.


Fans can save the backgrounds from ABC's main social pages on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, as well as the shows' social media pages.

After saving the picture to their device, all fans need to do to enter the world of their favorite show is to set the image as the background for their next video conference call.

https://facebook.com/abcnetwork
https://twitter.com/abcnetwork
https://www.instagram.com/abcnetwork/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimetelevisioncoronavirusabctechnologyworkplace
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC
ABC orders new series 'Big Sky,' 'Call Your Mother'
Holey Moley is back and warning, you may get wet!
Michael Jordan docu-series 'The Last Dance' to air on ABC
ABC News announces coverage devoted to race, class during coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News