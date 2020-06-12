Abington High School grad in need of bone marrow transplant trying to help others

His smile in his cap and gown is bigger than most because Abington High School senior Juwan Adams went through more than most to get here.
"I've been through radiation, many, many, many rounds of chemo. I've been through a transplant already," Adams tells Action News.
Diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma in 8th grade, cancer cost Juwan any chance at his dream of playing sports in high school.
And so, he went to his fallback plan, marching band.
"I know how to find beats I guess. I can just make a beat to anything," he says.
But to beat cancer, he desperately needs to find a bone marrow donor. His plea has garnered national attention, and earlier this year caught the eye of Sixers Matisse Thybulle who lost his mom to cancer when he was the same age as Adams.
Adams is still fighting, and still inspiring. For graduation, Adams is asking for gifts, not for himself, but for other children going through cancer at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"It makes me happy when I can make someone else happy and make their day better, I don't know what it is. I just enjoy putting smiles on people's faces," Adams says.
And he always has one, on his own.
If you'd like to help Juwan purchase gifts for his Toy Drive, you can do so HERE.
If you text "SAVEJUWAN" to 61474 you can get a link to be on the bone marrow donor registry and help potentially save his life or someone else's
