Abington High School grad in need of bone marrow transplant trying to help others

By
His smile in his cap and gown is bigger than most because Abington High School senior Juwan Adams went through more than most to get here.

"I've been through radiation, many, many, many rounds of chemo. I've been through a transplant already," Adams tells Action News.


Diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma in 8th grade, cancer cost Juwan any chance at his dream of playing sports in high school.

And so, he went to his fallback plan, marching band.

"I know how to find beats I guess. I can just make a beat to anything," he says.

But to beat cancer, he desperately needs to find a bone marrow donor. His plea has garnered national attention, and earlier this year caught the eye of Sixers Matisse Thybulle who lost his mom to cancer when he was the same age as Adams.

Adams is still fighting, and still inspiring. For graduation, Adams is asking for gifts, not for himself, but for other children going through cancer at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.


"It makes me happy when I can make someone else happy and make their day better, I don't know what it is. I just enjoy putting smiles on people's faces," Adams says.

And he always has one, on his own.

If you'd like to help Juwan purchase gifts for his Toy Drive, you can do so HERE.

If you text "SAVEJUWAN" to 61474 you can get a link to be on the bone marrow donor registry and help potentially save his life or someone else's
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia's Black Youth Arrested at Alarming Rate
Many forces behind alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in these 21 states
Bodycam video shows alleged 'unjustified' use of force in N.J.
Local photographers talk about capturing moment during Philly protests
Video: Chicago police officers lounging in office during looting, riots
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
Philly provides additional options to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining
Show More
Woman receives nation's first coronavirus-related double lung transplant
Disabled boy kicked out of Boston Market for not wearing mask
23 wine and spirits stores in Philly area to allow limited in-store access
Philly shoe repair shop reeling from pandemic, looters
Vacant Trump Plaza in A.C. to be demolished
More TOP STORIES News