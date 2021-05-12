Couple retires from Abington Hospital together after decades of service

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The story of Abington Hospital over the last 60 plus years can't be told without Chuck and Debbie McClinton.Debbie was born in the hospital. Chuck was her high school sweetheart."I think you were 16 and I was 17," Chuck reminisced to his wife.They were married at 19 and had their children in this hospital too."I was in the Navy and I had gotten back on leave," Chuck recalled. He has been working for the hospital in operations for 44 years.Debbie has been a nurse for 31 years."Just the people and the philosophy of working together for the benefit of the patients," Debbie said.When thoughts of slowing down started to creep in, the pandemic hit. Life became a whirlwind."I knew she was on the frontlines. It was very hectic, very stressful knowing that she was in battle," said Chuck.That battle against COVID-19 has continued for over a year, but as the world and this community have gotten safer, the two knew it was time to retire."We just decided to pick a date and run with it, and that's what we did. There was no looking back," said Chuck.On Friday, Chuck and Debbie walked out of work for the last time. They said they wanted to retire the same way they've done everything else for the past 46 years: together.It's a new chapter of life, but after decades of serving the community at Abington Hospital, it seems, this will always be their home.