'Give me the weed': Abington man arrested for pretending to be cop, police say

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Abington have arrested a man they say was pretending to be a cop.
It happened on March 25 around 10 p.m. when police say Dennis McGowen, 42, pulled over a car with three individuals inside.
With lights flashing, police say McGowen pulled the car over and told the occupants to "give me the weed or I will let my dog out on you."
The occupants of the car complied and McGowen drove away.
Police say McGowen is not a police officer in Abington Township or anywhere else.
McGowen was arrested on Saturday on charges of robbery, false imprisonment and impersonating a public servant.
