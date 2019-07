ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Be on the lookout for scammers pretending to do driveway work.That's the warning coming from the Abington Police Department.They say they're looking for Michael Mitchell, who is accused of ripping off a Willow Grove customer three weeks ago.The 79-year-old victim is now out of $4,500.Investigators say Mitchell may be with another man in a yellow pickup truck.