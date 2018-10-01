Abington High School teacher facing charges of inappropriate sexual contact with student

Abington teacher Thomas Kummer arrives for his arraignment on October 1, 2018.

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A Latin teacher at Abington Senior High School in Montgomery County has been arrested after being accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

Fifty-five-year-old Thomas Kummer of Willow Grove is facing five felony charges including corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, photographing, filming, or depicting a sexual act on a computer, endangering the welfare of a child, and institutional sexual assault of a minor.

Kummer was arraigned on Monday morning. He is being held on $250,000 cash bail.

Court documents indicate the offenses happened May of this year.



Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Fecher posted a letter on social media alerting parents of the arrest. The letter states Kummer was suspended from his teaching position immediately and that the school district is cooperating with police.

In April, Action News interviewed Kummer about the death of a local Marine who was a former student.


The district asks anyone who might have information to contact Abington Police Detective Cindy Pettinato at 267-536-1098.

